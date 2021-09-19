Menu
Joe Ham
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Joe Ham

August 28, 1935 - September 17, 2021

MARION, Va.

Joe Hampton Ham, age 86, passed away on Friday September 17, 2021, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

Mr. Ham was born in Ashe County, N.C. to the late Green Wilson Ham and Rettie Rupard Ham and was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Hamm; sisters, Geraldine Ham, Gayle Roland and Madeline Frazier. Joe retired from Tennessee Virginia Energy Corporation after several years of work and was a member of the Marion Masonic Lodge #31 AF & AM. He was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed fishing, blue grass music, the Baltimore Orioles and the Virginia Tech Hokies. He also enjoyed watching Andy Griffith, Gun Smoke and woodworking.

Survivors include, his children, Billy Hamm and fiancee, Cindy Stanley of Sugar Grove, Rusty Hamm and wife, Lee Anne of Marion, Regina Roberts and husband, Terry of Sugar Grove; brother, Ben Ham and wife, Jackie of Aberdeen, Md.; grandchildren, Brittney Hamm Necessary and husband, Drew, Brieanne "Bogie" Hamm, Dr. Nathan Roberts, Joey Roberts; special friend, Helen Heffinger; nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion with the Reverend Kenny Price officiating. Masonic Funeral Rites will be rendered. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Attoway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Ham Family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Sep
20
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Sep
21
Interment
11:00a.m.
Attoway Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so so sorry for your loss. May God comfort your hearts with many great loving memories you shared during this time of great sorrow. Prayers for you Rusty
mavis rasnake
Friend
September 21, 2021
Dear Billy, Regina , Rusty and families
So sorry to hear of the passing of Joe
Such a very special man and friend. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. May God surround you with His peace, comfort and strength.
Love to all
Lonnie and Patsy Thomas
Patsy Thomas
Friend
September 20, 2021
sorry I could not be there because of sickness ,prayers for the family
Claude Perkins
Friend
September 20, 2021
Prayers and Sympathy to your family and all of the community that will feel this loss. May all your memory's of him carry you thru this difficult time. Gods love and Peace. Lili and Avery Cornett
Avery Cornett
September 20, 2021
With sympathy and prayers for Joe's special family. My love to all of you.
Helen Heffinger
Friend
September 20, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mr. Ham passing. I remember Joe always had a smile and laugh in the [email protected] Tenn.Va.Energy. co-worker Radford,Va.
Paul Sayers
September 20, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Your dad was a wonderful man and will truly be missed.
Carrie Davister
Neighbor
September 20, 2021
Billy, Regina & Rusty, so sorry for your loss. I enjoyed working several years with your dad. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Karen Anderson
Coworker
September 19, 2021
C.T. & Michelle Eagle
Acquaintance
September 18, 2021
Hamm family, so sorry for your loss. Joe was a nice man and had a beautiful smile and laugh. My thoughts and prayers go out to each of you.
Wanda Owens
Friend
September 18, 2021
Great guy and he will be missed but not forgotten, we will see him again soon.
John Jayson Hoover
Friend
September 18, 2021
Thanking of you at Joe's passing. I got to watch you grow up neighbors across the road. What good times we had , God Bless each of you
shelby marchant powell
Neighbor
September 18, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Steve Frazier
Family
September 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
Friend
September 17, 2021
