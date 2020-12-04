Joe Love Palmer
November 21, 1937 - December 2, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Joe Love Palmer, age 83, passed away on Wednesday December 2, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Joe was born on November 21, 1937, to the late Thomas and Nettie Jones Palmer. Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 ½ years, Freda Ann Palmer; brothers, Roy Palmer, Roland Palmer, Jake Palmer, and T.B. "Zeke" Palmer; and two sisters Florence St. Clair and Mae Perdue.
He was well known throughout the community as an expert plaster, and sheet rocker. He was dedicated to his work and had done countless jobs over the past 50 years. Joe was also the oldest male member at Deer Valley Baptist Church in Chilhowie.
He is survived by his son, Teddy Joe Palmer of Chilhowie; daughter, Betsy P. Ball and husband, Scott, of Chilhowie; his grandchildren who he cared for as his own, Jessica P. Jones, and Joseph Jones and wife, Keely, all of Chilhowie; brother, Bill Palmer of Chilhowie; his special border collie companion, Sam; several nieces and nephews; and special friends including one special friend, Richard Orvick.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Pastor Travis Ingle officiating. Interment will follow at the St. James Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday evening, December 4, 2020, at the funeral chapel. In keeping with the governor's orders, facemasks and social distancing requirements are recommended.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Palmer family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 4, 2020.