Joe Anthony "Tony" Myers
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Joe Anthony "Tony" Myers

May 27, 1966 - September 9, 2021

MARION, Va.

Joe Anthony "Tony" Myers, age 55, born on May 27, 1966, passed away in Ocoee, Fla. on September 9, 2021.

Tony graduated from Marion Senior High School in Marion, Va. He then graduated from Keiser University in Florida earning his Associates Degree in Physical Therapy Assisting 2000. Tony was a big Virginia Tech Hokie fan too.

Tony was married to his wife Patty for 31 years. They met at King College in Bristol, Tenn. back in 1987. Patty and Tony were married in Fort Lauderdale June 9, 1990. He went through a cancer diagnosis in 1991. God blessed them with two children, Chelsea, 26 from Winter Garden, Fla. and Charlie, 20 from Windermere, Fla. Tony has three brothers, Mark "Bull" Myers of Marion Va., Jeff Myers of Marion, Va., and TJ Dillon of Fuquay Varina, N.C.

Tony and his wife, Patty started a nonprofit about four years ago (Building Pathways Foundation). The program helps individuals with learning disabilities and teaches them life, social, and job skills. Tony was a very integral part of the programs. He was the resident handyman around the training/girls/guys houses. He also drove the BP bus many of the days. He was a fierce competitor in playing Uno with the participants. He was most known for making others laugh. He would go up to strangers and start a conversation with ease. He was making a great impact in the lives of these teens and adults.

Tony is most proud of his family. He was loved in so many ways.

He believes in Jesus and is in a much better place not having pain any longer.

A celebration of Tony's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday September 19, 2021 at the Highlands Fellowship Church , 140 Laurel Springs Road Marion, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Myers family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Highlands Fellowship Church
140 Laurel Springs Road, Marion, VA
Sep
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Real Life Christian Church
Clermont, FL
Sep
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Real Life Christian Church
Clermont, FL
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending many prayer to each of you. My memory is Tony shining my Dads bald head during the basketball games at Marion Senior High School. He was a great guy. Our prayers to you all.
Dale Bales
Classmate
October 6, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Tony. Our prayers to your family at this time.
Michelle And Scott Foley
Neighbor
September 17, 2021
