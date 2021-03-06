Joey Michael Roark
May 16, 1962 - March 4, 2021
SALTVILLE, Va.
Joey Michael Roark, age 58, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
He was a member of the Buckeye Hollow Church. Joey loved the outdoors, horseback riding, hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jason and Novella Hayden Roark; and father-in-law, James "Jim" Call.
Joey is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen Call Roark; son, Jamie Roark; sister, Patty Roark Davidson; aunt/sister, Pam Hayden Caudell; and mother-in-law, Emma Lee Call. He was a loving husband, father and friend.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Saltville, with the Rev. Wade Kestner officiating. The family will receive friends anytime, at the home of Emma Lee Call, 631 Buckeye Hollow Rd.
Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Joey Michael Roark family.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St., Saltville, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.