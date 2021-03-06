Menu
Joey Michael Roark
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
Joey Michael Roark

May 16, 1962 - March 4, 2021

SALTVILLE, Va.

Joey Michael Roark, age 58, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

He was a member of the Buckeye Hollow Church. Joey loved the outdoors, horseback riding, hunting and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jason and Novella Hayden Roark; and father-in-law, James "Jim" Call.

Joey is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen Call Roark; son, Jamie Roark; sister, Patty Roark Davidson; aunt/sister, Pam Hayden Caudell; and mother-in-law, Emma Lee Call. He was a loving husband, father and friend.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Saltville, with the Rev. Wade Kestner officiating. The family will receive friends anytime, at the home of Emma Lee Call, 631 Buckeye Hollow Rd.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Joey Michael Roark family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main St., Saltville, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mount Pleasant Cemetery
Saltville, VA
D R Henderson Funeral Home
Worked with him at mid mountain good man
Larry Nunley
March 6, 2021
I always considered Joey one of my best friends All of us that worked so many years with him feel the same my prayers are with you
Steve Reynolds
March 6, 2021
