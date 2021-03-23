John L. Bostic
John L. Bostic, age 81, of Swords Creek, Va., passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 in Abingdon, Va. after a lengthy illness. He was born April 1, 1939 and was the son of the late Howard T. Bostic and Eliza Robinette Bostic.
He was a retired coal miner for Island Creek Coal Company/Consol Energy for 36 years. He was a member of UMWA local 1760 and an active member of the Honaker Pruner Masonic Lodge No. 254. John was of the Freewill Baptist Faith.
John enjoyed classic cars, spending time with his family, and loved his late, faithful four legged companion, Penny Kate.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by, his first wife, Ilene Ball Bostic; brothers, Glenn Bostic, J.P. Bostic, Clarence Bostic, Lawrence Bostic; and sister, Anna Steele.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Hazel Hale Bostic; one son, John Gregory Bostic and wife, Mary of Abingdon, Va.; brother, Ralph and Virginia Bostic of Swords Creek, Va.; two granddaughters, Katie Blankenship and husband, Nathan of Bristol, Tenn., Kayla Bostic and fiancé Scott Hall of Lebanon, Va.; one step-granddaughter, Kelsey Estep and husband, Josh of Richlands, Va.; two great-granddaughters, Charlotte Blankenship and Kinsley Hall; and one step great-grandson, Jaxson Hall.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, in the Singleton Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Lee Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in Greenhills Memory Gardens Cemetery at Claypool Hill, Va. Pallbearers will be Nathan Blankenship, Josh Estep, Scott Hall, Jaxson Hall, and Roy Wells.
As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Commonwealth of Virginia Mandate, facial coverings and social distancing are required at all times. For those unable or uncomfortable attending, the funeral will be livestreamed on our Facebook page at Singleton Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.SingletonFuneralService.com
.
The family of John L. Bostic is in the care of Singleton Funeral Service in Cedar Bluff, Va.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 23, 2021.