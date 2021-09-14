John Scott Bundy
ABINGDON, Va.
John Scott Bundy, 78, of Abingdon, Va. passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021. John was born in Abingdon to Muriel Scott Bundy and Jack Graham Bundy on April 7, 1943. He attended Abingdon High School and received his undergraduate degree from Emory and Henry College, his favorite school.
After receiving his Law Degree from the University of Tennessee, he passed the state bar and enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam. After completing his service, he returned to Abingdon joining the law practice of Jack White and Jim Elliott and continued to practice law in the community for the next 40+ years.
An avid golfer, John won several championships, including invitationals at Bristol Country Club, Holston Hills and Glenrochie Country Club.
Known in the local golf community as "Daddy" his hobbies included annoying Ben at Glenrochie Country Club and striving to make GCC the best golf course around.
Dancing, golfing and cracking jokes were his passions… he loved having everyone on the dance floor, and if he got your attention for just a minute, he made sure to share a joke or two. Anyone who knew John was touched by his kindness. He was the greatest friend to so many and cared greatly about his community. Abingdon was his beloved home and he spoke about it proudly to all who would listen.
He was preceded in death and reunited with his daughter, Terry Elizabeth Bundy; his mother, Muriel Scott Bundyl father, Jack Graham Bundy; sisters, Muriel Virginia Copeland and Cile Scott Sarver Hetzer.
John is survived by daughters, Alyson (Rim) Dillow, Sarah Bundy, Rachel (Trent) Bales; grandchildren, Muriel Dillow, Judge Dillow, Scottlyn Bales, Barrett Bales. Special family members include his former wife, Connie Bundy; nephews, Randy Copeland, Scott Hetzer, John Hetzer.
John's friendships are his legacy and are too many to name. The family appreciates all of you and John loved you dearly. He will be forever loved, forever missed and forever in our hearts.
Celebration of life and receiving a friends will be held at Glenrochie Country Club on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 6 until 9 p.m. Come join the family and celebrate a life well lived. Graveside services are open to all and will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 11 a.m., in Knollkreg Memorial Park with the Rev. Luther Roberts officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia National Guard.
John Bundy's family have asked that interested friends honor his memory by making gifts to Emory & Henry College. Please mail to Office of Institutional Advancement, Emory & Henry College, P.O. Box 947, Emory, VA 24327.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 14, 2021.