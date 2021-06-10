Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Curtis Dickenson Sr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
John Curtis Dickenson Sr.

March 7, 1937 - June 8, 2021

Mr. John Curtis Dickenson Sr., age 84, of Bristol Va., was reunited with his wife of 62 years on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family.

He was employed by Kern's Bakery for over 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, he was hard-working, he adored his grandchildren, and he loved his wife, Katherine, and was a devoted husband to her for their entire marriage. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and friend.

Mr. Dickenson was preceded in death by his loving wife, Katherine Rosenbaum Dickenson; his parents, Charles Emmett Dickenson and Dicie Ann McCracken Dickenson; his daughter, Katherine Ann Dickenson; and his two sisters, Shirley Mae Millard and Mary Skeens.

He is survived by his three sons, John C. Dickenson (Marlene), Tony Alan Dickenson (Denise), and Barry Wayne Dickenson (Jamie); his five grandsons, Darrell (Emily), Joshua, Chandler (Kayla), Colton (Sarah), and Chase (Summer); and nine great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. The graveside will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Tommy Tester officiating.

Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of John Curtis Dickensen, Sr. is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St., Abingdon, VA
Jun
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
Damascus, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.