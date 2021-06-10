John Curtis Dickenson Sr.
March 7, 1937 - June 8, 2021
Mr. John Curtis Dickenson Sr., age 84, of Bristol Va., was reunited with his wife of 62 years on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family.
He was employed by Kern's Bakery for over 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, he was hard-working, he adored his grandchildren, and he loved his wife, Katherine, and was a devoted husband to her for their entire marriage. He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and friend.
Mr. Dickenson was preceded in death by his loving wife, Katherine Rosenbaum Dickenson; his parents, Charles Emmett Dickenson and Dicie Ann McCracken Dickenson; his daughter, Katherine Ann Dickenson; and his two sisters, Shirley Mae Millard and Mary Skeens.
He is survived by his three sons, John C. Dickenson (Marlene), Tony Alan Dickenson (Denise), and Barry Wayne Dickenson (Jamie); his five grandsons, Darrell (Emily), Joshua, Chandler (Kayla), Colton (Sarah), and Chase (Summer); and nine great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. The graveside will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va., with Pastor Tommy Tester officiating.
The family of John Curtis Dickensen, Sr. is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 10, 2021.