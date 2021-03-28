John Edward Faucette Jr.



John Edward Faucette Jr. passed away on, February 13, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. He was born on August 14, 1930, to the late John Edward and Virginia Faucette of Bristol, Tenn.



He attended McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tenn.



On September 8, 1951, John Ed married June Reuning in Bristol, Va. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers, and retired as a Lt. Col. He was an active member of State Street Methodist Church, was on the building committee for the new YMCA and led a Boy Scout troop in Bristol, Va. After retiring from the Army, he volunteered with the Red Cross disaster relief team.



John Ed is survived by his wife, June, of nearly 70 years; children: Brick Faucette of Knoxville, Tenn., Theda DeBacker, of Maple Valley, Wash., Leila Faucette of Louisville, Ky., and Claire Hastings of Surprise, Ariz.; grandchildren: Brickford, John Edward III, James and Will Faucette, and Jack and Camille Hastings; three great grandchildren, and two sisters: Ann Niblock and Leigh Qualls. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jack, Bill and Jim.



A graveside service will be held on October 18, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Fellowship Square Surprise Employee Fund in memory of John Ed Faucette, 16477 W Bell Rd., Surprise, AZ 85374.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 28, 2021.