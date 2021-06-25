John Kenan Gillenwater
August 22, 1939 - June 22, 2021
John Kenan Gillenwater, age 81, of Bristol, Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Oakmont at Gordon Park.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Whitten Gillenwater; sister, Joyce Mottern; and parents, Jay and Ann Gillenwater.
He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee Law School Class of 1966.
John was born on August 22, 1939, in Kingsport, Tenn. He lived an amazing life full of adventure, hard work, family and love with the stories to prove it. After serving his country in the Navy as a pilot and finishing Law School he came to Bristol, Tenn., where he practiced law for over 40 years. It was here where he met the love of his life, Ann. Together they raised a family, served and bettered the community and traveled the world. He touched the lives of so many and was loved, appreciated and admired for being a generous, honest and loving man.
Survivors include daughter, Kenan Gillenwater; son, J.J. Gillenwater and wife, Stephanie; and beloved granddaughter, Whitten Gillenwater.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff of Oakmont at Gordon Park for their loving care and support.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 25, 2021.