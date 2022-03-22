John Garland HashFebruary 27, 1953 - March 18, 2022John Garland Hash, age 69, of Whitetop, Virginia, died on Friday, March 18, 2022, with his three children by his side.He was born on February 27, 1953, to Albert Garland Hash and Viola Jane Hash, and spent most of his life at his homeplace on Whitetop Mountain. He had lived for the last two years with his daughter, Emily, in Lebanon.John was tougher than nails, had never met a stranger, was fiercely self-reliant, and was respected by many for his innate ability to work with horses. His profession as a farrier and blacksmith took him many places, and he made many life-long connections through his work. He loved his mountain home, predicting the weather, growing things, sports of all kinds (especially drag racing), Civil War history, current events, and intelligent conversation.John is survived by his sister, Cornelia Little, of Abingdon, Virginia; one son, Thomas Hash and wife, Kellie, of Bristol Virginia, two daughters, Sarah Hash and husband, Joe Welke, of Bend, Oregon, and Emily Hash, of Lebanon Virginia; the mother of his children, Debbie Kiser; three grandsons, Johnathan Price, Jackson Hash, and River Riffey; one niece, one nephew, four great-nephews, and three great-nieces.No services are planned at this time. Please honor John's memory by doing one of his favorite things--visiting with a friend, appreciating the spring buds on the trees, or sitting on the step and enjoying a starry night. His spirit will live on in those who loved him.Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Hash.Frost Funeral Home250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210