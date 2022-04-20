Menu
John Kiser Jones
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 20 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
John Kiser Jones

November 21, 1933 - April 19, 2022

John Kiser Jones, age 88, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at James H. Quillen VA Community Living Center.

He was born on November 21, 1933, in St. Paul, Va. John was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. John was preceded in death by his mother, Ida Kiser; and wife, Vivian Gay Jones.

Survivors include his daughter, Hilda Canter and husband, Ronnie; sisters-in-law, Lottie Sheffield and Peggy Grayson; brothers-in-law, Ben Childers and Wayne Grayson; and nephew, Tim Grayson.

A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with military honors conducted by the American Legion Honor Guard Kingsport/Gate City Post 3/265. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sullivan County Humane Society. Special thanks to the VA Nursing Home, Community Living Center for all their care.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN
Apr
22
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Mountain Home National Cemetery
TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
