John H. Martin
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hurst Scott Funeral Home
1401 2nd Street
Richlands, VA
John H. Martin

March 21, 1929 - September 6, 2021

John H. Martin, age 92, of Abingdon, Va. passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021 in Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

John was born on March 21, 1929 in Matoaka, W.Va. and was the son of the late John W. and Ruth George Martin. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and had served during Peacetime. He retired as a plant operator of Island Creek Coal Company and had lived most of his life in the Richlands area. John was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Richlands, Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Jane L. Martin; daughter, Jeane M. Hutton and husband, Clark of Glade Spring, Va.; sons, Dr. John P. Martin and wife, Cathy of Oneida, Tenn.; James K. Martin and wife, Denise of Bristol, Va.; grandchildren, Joel D. Martin, Joshua Martin, Shaffer Belisle, Caitlyn Belisle, Jeffrey S. Ball, Jessica R. Chance, Richard C. Hutton, Chris Lafferty, Amy B. Porter, Ann M. Bottom, Matthew Martin; 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister, Constance Gorman of Prince George, Va.; brothers, Jack Martin of Pineville, W.Va., and Robert Martin of Bluefield, W.Va. A host of family and friends also survive.

Funeral services for John H. Martin will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Richlands, Virginia with Rev. Gordon McBride officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church; 402 Suffolk Ave; Richlands, VA 24641. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon at the church. Members of the Casey-Shortt VFW Post #9640 will conduct military graveside rites.

Hurst-Scott Funeral Home of Richlands, Virginia will oversee arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy may do so online at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com

Hurst-Scott Funeral Home

1401 Second St; Richlands, VA 24641
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Richlands, VA
Sep
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Richlands, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hurst Scott Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeane, Clark and family, We are so very sorry for your loss. Please know that you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. May God be with you and your family during this most difficult time.
Curtis and Chris Fleenor
September 9, 2021
