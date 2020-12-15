John Edward Megginson
September 15, 1942 - December 13, 2020
John Edward Megginson, age 78, of Glade Spring, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at his home. He retired from the United States Armed forces having served six years in the Navy and 14 years in the United States Army. Following his retirement, he worked at Bristol Compressors as a tool and die maker. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and was of the Baptist faith.
John was preceded in death by his parents, William Andrew Megginson and Mary Guy Marshall Megginson; and brother, William "Ted" Megginson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Patty Sue Morrison Megginson; three daughters, Sherri Osborne and husband, David, of Abingdon, Va., Carol Basil and husband, Walter, of El Paso, Texas, and Amanda Lowe and husband, Jason, of Stephens City, Va.; two brothers, Charles "Fred" Megginson and wife, Terita, of Arkansas and James W. Megginson of Bristol, Va.; four grandchildren, Tosha, Lindsey, Leighanne, and Jonathan; two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Elijah; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. John E. Massey Jr. officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia National Guard. In observance of Covid-19 restrictions face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Those wishing to express sympathy or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
Farris Funeral Service
427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.