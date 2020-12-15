Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Edward Megginson
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
427 E Main St.
Abingdon, VA
John Edward Megginson

September 15, 1942 - December 13, 2020

John Edward Megginson, age 78, of Glade Spring, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at his home. He retired from the United States Armed forces having served six years in the Navy and 14 years in the United States Army. Following his retirement, he worked at Bristol Compressors as a tool and die maker. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and was of the Baptist faith.

John was preceded in death by his parents, William Andrew Megginson and Mary Guy Marshall Megginson; and brother, William "Ted" Megginson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Patty Sue Morrison Megginson; three daughters, Sherri Osborne and husband, David, of Abingdon, Va., Carol Basil and husband, Walter, of El Paso, Texas, and Amanda Lowe and husband, Jason, of Stephens City, Va.; two brothers, Charles "Fred" Megginson and wife, Terita, of Arkansas and James W. Megginson of Bristol, Va.; four grandchildren, Tosha, Lindsey, Leighanne, and Jonathan; two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Elijah; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. John E. Massey Jr. officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia National Guard. In observance of Covid-19 restrictions face masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Those wishing to express sympathy or send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

Farris Funeral Service

427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farris Funeral Service, Inc. – Main Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I send my condolences to Jim and family. May the lord hold you and support you through the coming days.
James Eddy
December 16, 2020
Patty my heart breaks for you. Praying you find comfort during this time.
Dede Anderson
December 15, 2020
Patty so sorry for your. Prayers for you and your family. May God give you strength and comfort in this time of grieving. I love you
Pat Miller
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results