John Thomas Osborne
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home
242 Church Ave
Chilhowie, VA
John Thomas Osborne

CHILHOWIE, Va.

John Thomas Osborne, 84, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. He worked in Marion at Ralphs Bakery for many years and was an ordained Church of God Minister who loved to spread the gospel wherever he went. He loved music playing guitar, banjo, and mandolin who loved life, enjoying his family, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin Osborne and Nellie Taylor Osborne; brothers and sisters, Patsy Osborne, Samuel Osborne, David Osborne, Daphna McCollum, Edith Snider, Billy Osborne, and Clara Atwell; grandsons, Charles Anthony Hubble Jr.; great-grandson, Mason Lacks.

Survivors include his loving wife of 33 years, Janet Sue Osborne and children, Tammy Roberson and husband, Allen, Keith Osborne and wife, Sandy, Tony Osborne and wife, Bobbie, David Osborne, Rebecca Hubble and husband, Charlie, Sherry Saunders and husband, Bill, Joy Wolfe and husband, Garland, Eric Pafford and wife, Vicki, and Kent Pafford; grandchildren, Melodee Osborne and husband, Anthony Frank, Shabanna Andrews and husband, Jason, Phillip Osborne, Bethany Powell, Shannan Rebekah Hubble, Anouri Lacks and husband, Joe, Micha Skeens and wife, Jennifer, Adam Wolfe and wife, Emily, Cody Pafford and wife, Nikki, Ashley Pafford, Ryan Pafford and wife Elaina; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Bryley, Aidan, Brynley, Avery, Cadence, Ryan, Carson, Londynn; brother, Glenn Osborne and wife, Rose; sisters, Mary Thompson, Gayle Jackson and husband, Alan, and Nellie Battaglia. Also, several nieces and nephews survive.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.wfhchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home is serving the Osborne family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
