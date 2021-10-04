John Robert Osborne Sr.
January 4, 1940 - October 2, 2021
MARION, Va.
John Robert Osborne Sr., age 81, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at his home in Marion, Va.
John is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Margaret Marie Smith Osborne; sons, John Osborne Jr. and wife, Tabitha of Franklinton, N.C., Wesley Osborne of Aiken, S.C.; Joe Osborne and wife, Carrie of Marion, Va., Anson Osborne and wife, Verena of Homestead, Fla.; brother-in-law, David Tuggle of Valdosta, Ga.; grandchildren, Jonathan and wife, Samantha Osborne, Dylan Osborne, Olivia Osborne, Leo Osborne, Amber Osborne, Jordon Osborne, Morgan Thacker, Sebastian Little, Sheena Meadows and husband, Britt; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mount Rose Mausoleum in Glade Spring, Va., with the Reverend Paul Jones officiating. Family and friends are asked to follow COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.
To share memories of John Robert Osborne Sr., please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for John's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 4, 2021.