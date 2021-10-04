Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Robert Osborne Sr.
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street
Marion, VA
John Robert Osborne Sr.

January 4, 1940 - October 2, 2021

MARION, Va.

John Robert Osborne Sr., age 81, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at his home in Marion, Va.

John is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Margaret Marie Smith Osborne; sons, John Osborne Jr. and wife, Tabitha of Franklinton, N.C., Wesley Osborne of Aiken, S.C.; Joe Osborne and wife, Carrie of Marion, Va., Anson Osborne and wife, Verena of Homestead, Fla.; brother-in-law, David Tuggle of Valdosta, Ga.; grandchildren, Jonathan and wife, Samantha Osborne, Dylan Osborne, Olivia Osborne, Leo Osborne, Amber Osborne, Jordon Osborne, Morgan Thacker, Sebastian Little, Sheena Meadows and husband, Britt; and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mount Rose Mausoleum in Glade Spring, Va., with the Reverend Paul Jones officiating. Family and friends are asked to follow COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.

To share memories of John Robert Osborne Sr., please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for John's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Mount Rose Mausoleum
10069 Crescent Road, Glade Spring, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Seaver Brown Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.