Danny, Jim and the entire family, Gail and I were so very sorry to hear of June´s passing. We all know that he has gone to a better place. His memory is something that we will always cherish. He certainly had the talents to succeed in his business. My dad bought a new Ford 8N from him in 1952 and Gail´s grandfather bought a mate to it I think on the same day. So as you can imagine since that was the year that I was born, I have known or at least heard of him for all of my life. Please tell Peggy that we are so sorry and that we send our love. Maybe I can arrange a day to get Gail to bring me out to see you at AE one day before long. You all will be in our prayers. Bobby Ingle

Bobby Ingle Friend December 28, 2021