John "June" Reynolds Jr.
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
John "June" Reynolds Jr.

ABINGDON, Va.

John "June" Reynolds Jr., age 92, of Abingdon, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Johnston Memorial Hospital due to complications from a stroke. He was born on November 26, 1929, to John Wesley Reynolds and Ada Price Reynolds in Washington County, Virginia.

He worked most of his life in the farm tractors and equipment industry. He started selling tractors and equipment in 1952 and later established Abingdon Equipment in 1979. He was a lifelong resident of Washington County, Virginia, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, cattle farming, and spending time with his family. He was also a member of Rich Valley United Methodist Church in Abingdon, Virginia.

He is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Peggy Jo Reynolds. He is also survived by his son, Daniel "Danny" Reynolds, and wife, Connie, and son, Jim Reynolds, and wife, Paula, all of Abingdon, Virginia. He is survived by four grandchildren, Jonathan Reynolds, and wife, Shauna, Wesley Reynolds, and fiancée, Alyssa Hibbitts, Ben Reynolds and fiancée, Bailey Sheets, and Jennifer Reynolds, all of Abingdon, Virginia. He is also survived by two special great-grandsons, Max and Colt Reynolds,also of Abingdon, Virginia, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John "June" was also preceded in death by four brothers, Ed, Charles, Bill, and Howard as well as three sisters Elizabeth "Lib", Nina, and Mary Lou. John "June" was the last remaining sibling of the eight Reynolds children.

A private graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Mountain View Baptist Cemetery in Abingdon, Virginia, with Pastor Marsha Rasnake officiating.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Abingdon is honored to serve the family of Mr. Reynolds.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022.
Frost Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you. Jean & Eric
Jean & Eric Knapp
Other
December 29, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. I have been to Abingdon Equipment many times with Dad to see Burrhead. That was the only name that I knew him as for many many years. Prayers for all the family.
Lisa Cardwell
December 28, 2021
I met this man many years ago as he was at John McCall's farm working on a hay baler. He had a great knowledge of equipment and met people with a smile and conversation. I respected him as a business man. Mike Martin.
Mike martin
December 28, 2021
Danny, Jim and the entire family, Gail and I were so very sorry to hear of June´s passing. We all know that he has gone to a better place. His memory is something that we will always cherish. He certainly had the talents to succeed in his business. My dad bought a new Ford 8N from him in 1952 and Gail´s grandfather bought a mate to it I think on the same day. So as you can imagine since that was the year that I was born, I have known or at least heard of him for all of my life. Please tell Peggy that we are so sorry and that we send our love. Maybe I can arrange a day to get Gail to bring me out to see you at AE one day before long. You all will be in our prayers. Bobby Ingle
Bobby Ingle
Friend
December 28, 2021
My deepest heartfelt sympathy goes out to all the family. have known & sold Mr. Reynolds and his business family advertising items since 1985 and my decease husband knew them and sold them advertising products from the time they opened their business. R.I.P. Junior: you will definitely be missed !!! God grant the family the comfort and strength needed.
Jewell Durham
Friend
December 28, 2021
