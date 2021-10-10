John Lewis Richardson Jr.
May 20, 1947 - October 18, 2021
John Lewis Richardson, Jr., age 74, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Waters on Roan Highlands.
He was retired from the Wise County Sheriff's Department and was of the Pentecostal Faith.
John served in the in the United States Army having served two tours in Vietnam. Along with his parents, Luther Marvin and Rosie Kennedy Richardson, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Delphia Hatcher, Joann Richardson, Evelyn Richardson, Carrie Bell Dean, Imogene Mullins; and brother, Joseph Thomas Richardson.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Mildred Richardson; daughters, Angela Richardson, Alanna Richardson and Robyn Richardson; six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; brothers, Denzel Richardson, Winston Richardson and wife, Pam, and Frank Richardson, and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, October 14, 2021, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with the interment at 2 p.m., Thursday, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Carico officiating. The family will receive friends 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Assembly of God, 1400 Lee Hwy., Bristol, VA 24201
Condolences and memories may be sent to akardfuneralhome.com
.
Akard Funeral Home, (423)989-4800 is serving the Richardson family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.