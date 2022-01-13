Menu
John David Sanders
1986 - 2022
BORN
1986
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
John David Sanders

May 9, 1986 - January 8, 2022

ABINGDON, Va.

John David Sanders, age 35, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at his home in Abingdon, Va.

John David was born on May 9, 1986, in Newnan, Ga., to William B. Sanders and Teresa Garmany Sanders. He was a 2004 graduate of Abingdon High School and attended Radford College.

He had lived in Abingdon for 28 years. John David was passionate about his family and children, whom he affectionally referred to as "littles." John David worked at Highland Arms in Abingdon, the family business, as manager, which grew into a successful business due to John David's foresight and vision, and he was proud of his accomplishments.

John is survived by his wife, Charlotte, and children, Alivia, Avaline, Jordana, Verona, Chiara, Daley and Elora. He is also survived by his parents, Billy and Teresa Sanders of Abingdon; one brother, Ben Sanders (Keylea); niece, Jayden, and nephews, Landon, Tristan, Taytum, Kylar and Brayden all of Piney Flats, Tenn.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Frost Funeral Home. A private service for the family will follow.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Sanders.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
So sorry for your loss of John. I don´t really have the words. It is so sad, I hate it. Love you all, my prayers are with you.
Larry Akers
Family
January 13, 2022
