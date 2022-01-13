John David Sanders
May 9, 1986 - January 8, 2022
ABINGDON, Va.
John David Sanders, age 35, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at his home in Abingdon, Va.
John David was born on May 9, 1986, in Newnan, Ga., to William B. Sanders and Teresa Garmany Sanders. He was a 2004 graduate of Abingdon High School and attended Radford College.
He had lived in Abingdon for 28 years. John David was passionate about his family and children, whom he affectionally referred to as "littles." John David worked at Highland Arms in Abingdon, the family business, as manager, which grew into a successful business due to John David's foresight and vision, and he was proud of his accomplishments.
John is survived by his wife, Charlotte, and children, Alivia, Avaline, Jordana, Verona, Chiara, Daley and Elora. He is also survived by his parents, Billy and Teresa Sanders of Abingdon; one brother, Ben Sanders (Keylea); niece, Jayden, and nephews, Landon, Tristan, Taytum, Kylar and Brayden all of Piney Flats, Tenn.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Frost Funeral Home. A private service for the family will follow.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Sanders.
Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jan. 13, 2022.