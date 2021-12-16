John Wesley Spears
July 29, 1950 - December 14, 2021
John Wesley Spears, age 71, of Bristol, Virginia passed away at his home on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
John was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on July 29, 1950 to the late Peco and Mary Helen Spears.
John was a loving husband, father, and brother. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He worked in the grocery industry for many years.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister Irma Bishop.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Patsy Whitaker Spears of Bristol, Va.; four sons, John Wesley Spears II and wife, Kimberly of Pensacola, Fla., Mark Spears of Johnson City, Tenn., David Spears and wife Tausha of Bristol, Va., Aaron Spears and wife, Jordan of Greeneville, Tenn.; a daughter, Lindsey Simpson and husband, Jon of Kingsport, Tenn.; two brothers, Daniel Spears and wife Ruth of Elizabethton, Tenn., David Spears and wife Truda of Kingsport, Tenn.; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; a special friend, Kim Prater of Abingdon, Va.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 5 until 7 p.m. at Adoration Church of God at 152 Old Airport Road, Bristol, VA 24201. The funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Todd Asbury officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Forest Hills Memory Gardens Cemetery at 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210
It was John's wish for memorials to be made to Adoration Church Building Fund, 152 Old Airport Road, Bristol, VA 24201
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guestbook.
The family of John Wesley Spears is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va. 24210 (276-623-2700).
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 16, 2021.