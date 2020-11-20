John Wesley Bowen
May 27, 1967 - November 17, 2020
John Wesley Bowen, age 53, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on May 27, 1967, in Brevard, Fla., but lived all of his life in the Bristol area. He worked as a manager for Richard's Automotive, and was a member of Keys Street Pentecostal Church.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dr. Dixie Chapman Bowen; his father, Harvey Richard Bowen Sr.; and infant sister, Rebecca Bowen.
Surviving include his mother, Peggy Welch Bowen; brother, Harvey Richard Bowen Jr. and wife, Khristina; sister, Beth Bowen; nephews, Noah Bowen and wife, Chelsie, Hunter McGlothlin and wife, Brittney, Peyton McGlothlin and wife, Brittany, Ethan Jenkins and fiancée, Brittni, and Luke Jenkins; mother-in-law and father-in-law, the Rev. Thurman and Dixie Chapman; special uncle, Tom Welch; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette, the Rev. Thurman Chapman, the Rev. Mike Adams, and the Rev. Noah Bowen officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. The committal service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter McGlothlin, Peyton McGlothlin, Luke Jenkins, Ethan Jenkins, Steve Garland, and Joey Montoya.
. Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 20, 2020.