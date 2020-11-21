John Wesley Bowen
May 27, 1967 - November 17, 2020
John Wesley Bowen, age 53, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette, the Rev. Thurman Chapman, the Rev. Mike Adams, and the Rev. Noah Bowen officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. The committal service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Glenwood Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter McGlothlin, Peyton McGlothlin, Luke Jenkins, Ethan Jenkins, Steve Garland, and Joey Montoya.
Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, Tenn.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 21, 2020.