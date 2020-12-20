Menu
John Robert "Bob" Wolfe
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
John "Bob" Robert Wolfe

May 5, 1945 - December 18, 2020

MARION, Va.

John Robert "Bob" Wolfe, age 75, went to be with his Lord and Savior and to reunite with the love of his life, Velma P. Wolfe, on Friday, December 18, 2020, from the Salem VA Medical Center.

Bob served our Country with the United States Army. He was a member of Chilhowie Christian Church and Outdoorsmen In Christ. He was also a founding member of the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department and owner of Wolfe Brothers Construction.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald and Beulah Wolfe; a sister, Geraldine Crusenberry; and an infant grandson, Robert Tyler Wolfe.

Bob is survived by his children, John R. "Robbie" and wife, Lisa Wolfe, Tammy and husband, Dewayne Boardwine, and Wesley and wife, Angie Wolfe; his grandchildren, Tanner and Kalisha Wolfe, Austin and Brooklynn Boardwine, Devin and wife, Hayley, Kyleigh and Parker Wolfe; his brother, David Lee Sr. and wife, Lois Wolfe. Several nieces and nephews also survive along with a family of brothers and sisters at Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Salem VA Medical Center extra-mile caregivers, Brad, Beth, Erin and Rhonda.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Chilhowie Christian Church with Pastor Frank Branson officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the services. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery with full military rights rendered by Marion VFW Post #4667. The Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department will serve as pallbearers and his grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Chilhowie Christian Church Building Fund, 172 Apple Valley Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319 or the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1305, Marion, VA 24354. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Wolfe family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street Marion, VA 24354


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Chilhowie Christian Church
Chilhowie, VA
Dec
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Chilhowie Christian Church
Chilhowie, VA
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
I do not know this man but after reading his obituary he sounds like an outstanding man who put others before himself, i know this may not mean much but i give my condolences and am very deeply sorry for your loss.
Nathaniel Montez-Escobedo
March 1, 2021
Your family is in our thoughts and prayers so very sorry for your loss.
Aaron Leonard
December 21, 2020
Family, Our hearts are heavy with the loss of this wonderful man. We ask God to give you comfort in the days ahead& to wrap His loving arms around you. You are in our prayers. Love
Vivian & Jerry Freeman
December 20, 2020
So sorry to hear about Bob's passing. Hold many fond memories from school days past at Chilhowie schools. Walked by his homeplace countless times thumbing home to Loves Mill from my sports practices. Hate to be losing another one Our Generation and CHS Classmate. Prayers and condolences to the Family. Johnnie Cole/Abingdon CHS Class of '66
Johnnie Cole
December 20, 2020
