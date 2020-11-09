Johnathan Michael Fulton
February 23, 1982 - November 7, 2020
MARION, Va.
Johnathan Michael Fulton, age 38, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home in Marion, Va.
He was born on February 23, 1982 in Ulysses, Texas to the late Timothy Banks and Evelyn Fulton.
He is survived by his two daughters, Mary Perkins and Kaidence Fulton; brother, Shawn Banks and wife, Sarah; granddaughter, Evelyn Elliott; niece and nephews, Karleigh, Kooper and Dionta Banks; significant other, Kristen Morris; and very special friends, William Perkins, Jamie Johnson, Rainey Cox, Katie Perkins, Zac Peake, and Brian Short.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Joshua Pickett officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Fulton Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 9, 2020.