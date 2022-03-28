Johnnie "Hooker" Dane Keene
March 12, 1955 - March 25, 2022
SALTVILLE, Va.
Johnnie "Hooker" Dane Keene, age 67, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.
Johnnie was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was also a long-standing member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Thelma Keene; and three brothers, Utah Olinger, Bobby Keene, and Donnie Keene.
He is survived by his son, Johnnie Dane Keene Jr. and wife, Crystal; daughter, Valerie Robinson and husband, Hiram; stepdaughter, Valerie Moore and husband, Jason; two brothers, James Keene Jr. and Jack Olinger; sister, Brenda Keene; four grandchildren, Dane Keene and wife, Aimee, Kerry Henderson, Dalton Henderson, Wyatt Robinson, and Rhemi Moore; three great-grandchildren, Ellee, Scarlett, and Finlee Keene; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery with Pastor Billy Guinn officiating. There will also be military rites held by the United States Army Honor Guard and V.F.W. Post #4667. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, March 29. 2022, at Henderson Funeral Home.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 28, 2022.