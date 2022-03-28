Menu
Johnnie Dane "Hooker" Keene
1955 - 2022
BORN
1955
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
D R Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main Street
Saltville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 29 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
Johnnie "Hooker" Dane Keene

March 12, 1955 - March 25, 2022

SALTVILLE, Va.

Johnnie "Hooker" Dane Keene, age 67, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.

Johnnie was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was also a long-standing member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Thelma Keene; and three brothers, Utah Olinger, Bobby Keene, and Donnie Keene.

He is survived by his son, Johnnie Dane Keene Jr. and wife, Crystal; daughter, Valerie Robinson and husband, Hiram; stepdaughter, Valerie Moore and husband, Jason; two brothers, James Keene Jr. and Jack Olinger; sister, Brenda Keene; four grandchildren, Dane Keene and wife, Aimee, Kerry Henderson, Dalton Henderson, Wyatt Robinson, and Rhemi Moore; three great-grandchildren, Ellee, Scarlett, and Finlee Keene; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery with Pastor Billy Guinn officiating. There will also be military rites held by the United States Army Honor Guard and V.F.W. Post #4667. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, March 29. 2022, at Henderson Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com.

The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Johnnie "Hooker" Dane Keene family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA, 24370
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 28, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
D R Henderson Funeral Home
