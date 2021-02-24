Johnnie F. Kendrick



November 8, 1955 - February 12, 2021



Johnnie Franklin Kendrick, age 65, passed away on February 12, 2021, in hospice care in Thomasville N.C. from prostate cancer.



He was from Bristol Tenn., U.S. Army 82nd airborne. He was the son of the late James R. and Virginia Lee Kendrick.



He Left behind four siblings Linda of Haynes, N.C., Billy Kendrick of Bristol, Tenn., Lillie Roberts of Bristol, Va., and David Kendrick and wife, Vivian, of Bristol, Tenn.; one aunt, Dona Faulkner, countless numbers of cousins, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews; and a very special friend, Debbie Zarate.



Burial will be held at the VA Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, N.C., on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 10 a.m.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 24, 2021.