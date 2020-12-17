Johnny Wayne Bumgarner
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Johnny Wayne Bumgarner, 80, left his family to go to heaven on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tennessee.
He was born in Russell County, Virginia, son of the late Walter and Maude Breeding Bumgarner. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Christina Gail Bumgarner.
Johnny was a Veteran of the United States Army and was of the Baptist Faith. He worked for Clinchfield Railroad from 1963 until 2003 and made many friends during those years. He provided a good life for his family and always took care of them. He will be remembered as a kind and easy-going man. Johnny will always be loved, missed, and remembered dearly.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-six years, Ida Bumgarner; one son, Mike Bumgarner and wife, Sherry, of Cleveland, Virginia; one daughter, Jennifer Ferguson and husband, Kenney, of Lebanon, Virginia; one granddaughter, Samantha Jo Ferguson of Lebanon, Virginia; one sister, Cora Sue Fife of Cleveland, Virginia; and one special nephew, Gary Wayne Fife of Cleveland, Virginia.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral services for Johnny Wayne Bumgarner will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with Pastor Roger Carter officiating. Interment will follow at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia.
A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle. Online condolences may be sent to the Bumgarner family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 17, 2020.