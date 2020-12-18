Menu
Johnny Wayne Bumgarner
FUNERAL HOME
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA
Johnny Wayne Bumgarner

CASTLEWOOD, Va.

Johnny Wayne Bumgarner, 80, left his family to go to heaven on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tennessee.

Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, funeral services for Johnny Wayne Bumgarner will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with Pastor Roger Carter officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle.

Online condolences may be sent to the Bumgarner family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive PO Box 640, Castlewood, VA
Dec
18
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Castlewood Funeral Home
80 Donnie Dean Drive PO Box 640, Castlewood, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Castlewood Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
