Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Johnny Daryl Pickle
1972 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1972
DIED
November 9, 2020
Johnny Daryl Pickle

January 20, 1972 - November 9, 2020

MARION, Va.

Johnny Daryl Pickle, age 48, fell asleep in Jesus at his home in Marion on Monday, November 9, 2020, after a brief illness.

Johnny graduated from John Battle High School in Bristol, Va. He became a welder and worked in Bristol until he retired with his disability. Johnny was content to maintain his little home in Marion. He loved the Lord Jesus.

He is survived by his parents, Pastor Darrell Pickle and Judy Pickle; daughter, Kiana; sister, Tina Smith; and special niece, Dakotah.

At Johnny's request, there will be no funeral service. Private burial will be held at West Cemetery. In honor of Johnny, the family asks you give to your special church or charity. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Pickle Family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Judy, Darrell and family you all are in our Prayers. We Pray God comforts your hearts during this difficult time. If we can do anything for you all let us know.
Rita Hunt
Friend
November 10, 2020
Judy and Darrell- All of us at Barter are thinking about you during this difficult time. We love you and are so sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers.
Lucy Piper
Friend
November 10, 2020
He was a wonderful son. My love and sympathy are with you both.
Kelly Jenkins
November 10, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss he will be missed
Nancy Hutton
Neighbor
November 10, 2020
Judy annd Darrell my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Phillip Hopkins
November 10, 2020
Dear Darrell and Judy,
I am so sad to hear of Johnny's passing. I have such fond memories of Johnny growing up and I was so happy to see him at the hospital when he visited Mom. Greg and I are thinking of you and keeping you in our prayers. Love, Greg and Janet
Janet Finn
Family
November 10, 2020
Darryl and Judy, I am so sorry about the loss of your son. May God give you peace. Blessings for your family.
Sharon Crouse Chase
Friend
November 10, 2020
Daryl, you mynot remember me, I am Ann Campbell Martin. Preacher Henry Campbell was my dad. I am so sorry for your loss, I did not know your son. However I know it is so hard to lose a child. I pray God will comfort you as only he can. I will be praying for you and your family. May God Bless You. Ann Martin
November 10, 2020