Johnny Daryl Pickle
January 20, 1972 - November 9, 2020
MARION, Va.
Johnny Daryl Pickle, age 48, fell asleep in Jesus at his home in Marion on Monday, November 9, 2020, after a brief illness.
Johnny graduated from John Battle High School in Bristol, Va. He became a welder and worked in Bristol until he retired with his disability. Johnny was content to maintain his little home in Marion. He loved the Lord Jesus.
He is survived by his parents, Pastor Darrell Pickle and Judy Pickle; daughter, Kiana; sister, Tina Smith; and special niece, Dakotah.
At Johnny's request, there will be no funeral service. Private burial will be held at West Cemetery. In honor of Johnny, the family asks you give to your special church or charity. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Pickle Family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 11, 2020.