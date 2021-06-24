Johnny Moore
November 26, 1955 - June 22, 2021
MARION, Va.
Johnny Moore, age 65, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Carrington Place of Rural Retreat.
Johnny was always smiling, cutting up or making somebody laugh. His easy going way made him a friend to just about anybody. Johnny loved his family and enjoyed cookouts, playing cornhole, traveling or taking their money over a game of pool back in the day. He loved construction work and being anywhere outdoors. Johnny was one of a kind and he will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Betty Moore.
Johnny is survived by his sons, Tony Moore and wife, Larissa, and Chris Moore, all of Leigh Acres, Fla.; sisters, Diana Lee Crouse of Chilhowie, Va. and Karen Lynn Trail of Salem, Va.; brother, Ronnie Moore of Marion, Va.; eight grandchildren, Kendra, Julian (U.S. Navy, stationed in Hawaii), O'rion, Logan, Kaia, McKenna, Aislin and Keira; one great-grandchild on the way; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Craig and Dana Sprinkle of Atkins, Va.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Herman Cress officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
To share memories of Johnny Moore, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Johnny's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 24, 2021.