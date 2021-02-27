Menu
Johnny Ray Widener Sr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Johnny Ray Widener Sr.

February 3, 1939 - February 26, 2021

BRISTOL, Va.

Johnny Ray Widener Sr., 82, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Valley Healthcare Center in Chilhowie, Va.

He was born on February 3, 1939, in Abingdon, Va., and was farmer and carpenter most of his life. Johnny loved fishing and was an avid coon hunter. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilton and Elizabeth Sweet; wife, Priscilla Joyce Widener; grandson, Anthony Surber; brother, Jimmy Widener; and sister, Virginia Rhoten.

Survivors include his children, Sandra Danna-Don and Patricia Surber, both of Abingdon, Va., Rebecca Harvey (Tom) of Bristol, Va., Frances Wright (Curtis) of Bristol, Tenn., and Johnny Ray Widener Jr. of Abingdon, Va.; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and five great great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m., Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Frost Funeral Home. Family and friends will then travel in procession to Solid Rock Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service with Pastor Joe Powers officiating. The family will be gathering at the home of Frances and Curtis Wright, 1010 Government Rd., Bristol, Tenn., where friends may visit at any time.

Pallbearers will be Travis Fritz, Brian Fritz, Zachary Fritz, Michael Rowe, Mitchell Wright and David Barrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Graham Sweet, Dewey Sweet and Gramhie Roark.

In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Widener.

FROST FUNERAL HOME

250 E. MAIN ST., ABINGDON, VA, 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Our family would like to offer our sympathy to your family. Johnny was always good to daddy and it's something we will never forget.
Sherry Freeman Burroughs
February 28, 2021
May God bless each and everyone of you throughout this time of sorrow .
Tammy Blevins
February 27, 2021
