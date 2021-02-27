Johnny Ray Widener Sr.
February 3, 1939 - February 26, 2021
BRISTOL, Va.
Johnny Ray Widener Sr., 82, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Valley Healthcare Center in Chilhowie, Va.
He was born on February 3, 1939, in Abingdon, Va., and was farmer and carpenter most of his life. Johnny loved fishing and was an avid coon hunter. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilton and Elizabeth Sweet; wife, Priscilla Joyce Widener; grandson, Anthony Surber; brother, Jimmy Widener; and sister, Virginia Rhoten.
Survivors include his children, Sandra Danna-Don and Patricia Surber, both of Abingdon, Va., Rebecca Harvey (Tom) of Bristol, Va., Frances Wright (Curtis) of Bristol, Tenn., and Johnny Ray Widener Jr. of Abingdon, Va.; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and five great great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m., Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Frost Funeral Home. Family and friends will then travel in procession to Solid Rock Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service with Pastor Joe Powers officiating. The family will be gathering at the home of Frances and Curtis Wright, 1010 Government Rd., Bristol, Tenn., where friends may visit at any time.
Pallbearers will be Travis Fritz, Brian Fritz, Zachary Fritz, Michael Rowe, Mitchell Wright and David Barrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Graham Sweet, Dewey Sweet and Gramhie Roark.
In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Feb. 27, 2021.