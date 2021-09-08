Jonathan Wade Gillen
May 28, 1983 - August 13, 2021
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Jonathan Wade Gillen, age 38, passed on Friday, August 13, 2021, in Johnston Memorial Hospital. Wade was a graduate of Patrick Henry High School and an employee of Domino's Pizza for 15 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bolden Odell Gillen and Nancy Sue Fulcher Gillen, and brother, Christopher Alan Gillen.
He is survived by two sisters, Tammy Gillen and Lisa (Richard) Edwards, both of Glade Spring, Va.; aunt, Carolyn Hicks of Glade Spring, Va.; uncle, David Greer of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 5 p.m. at McCalls Gap Presbyterian Church, 9420 Crescent Rd., Glade Spring, VA 24340, with Pastor Darius Bowman officiating.
Those wishing to share memories or messages of sympathy may do so online by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
.
Farris Funeral Service
427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 8, 2021.