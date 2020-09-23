Jordan Ann Miller
January 31, 2010 - September 10, 2020
Jordan Ann "Jordana" Miller, age 10, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born in Bristol, a daughter to Douglas Harlow Miller and Phyllis Turner Stiltner.
She was a student at Emmett Elementary School and attended House of Prayer Worship Center, Highlands Fellowship, and Hickory Tree Union. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, John and Phyllis Turner and great-grandmother, Bonita Wampler.
Survivors include her mother, Phyllis Tuner Stiltner and husband, Benjamin; father, Douglas Harlow Miller; sister, Jada Miller; grandparents, Jimmy and Dreama Wampler; great-grandfather, Jim Wampler Sr.; great aunts, Robin Witt and husband, John, Bobbie Sue Hale, Mary Vestal, and Tammy Berry and husband, James; uncles, Jason Turner and wife, Amber, and Matthew Wampler; and uncles, John Isaac Turner and wife, Minnie, and Timothy Wampler and wife, Sherry.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Burnette and Pastor Don Lathrop officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 7 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service will be held on 11 a.m. Friday in Shipley Cemetery.
Arrangements will be announced by Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust St., Bristol, Tenn.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 23, 2020.