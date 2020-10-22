Menu
Josefa Dona "Pepi" Stamper
Josefa "Pepi" Dona Stamper

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Josefa "Pepi" Dona Stamper, 86, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie.

Survivors include her children, Anna Baldwin, John Stamper and wife, Vicky, and Carl Stamper and wife, LeeAnn; grandchildren, Robert Baldwin, Isaiah Stamper, Caleb Stamper, Amber Green, and Madalyn Ranallo; six great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, in the Cleghorn Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Stamper Family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Williams Funeral Home
