Joseph Edwin "Joe" Doherty
June 10, 1929 - March 27, 2022
Joseph Edwin Doherty, 92, passed away peacefully during the evening hours of Sunday March 27, 2022. "Joe" was born on June 10, 1929, in New York, to the late Joseph and Margaret Doherty. He was preceded in death by his dear sister, Maureen Boylan.
Joe attended college at night and received his business degree from St. John's University, Queens, N.Y. He also served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 68 years, Claire; his son, Kevin and wife, Joan, of Bluffton, S.C.; and his daughter, Patti and husband, Tom Hunter, of Mount Pleasant, S.C. A devoted family man, he leaves behind an extended family of seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren to whom he was known as "Pa Joe", two nieces, a nephew, a grandniece, and grandnephew.
Joe and Claire raised their children in Huntington, N.Y. They moved to Bristol in 1986, when he was a Vice President with Ingersoll-Rand. He was the key financial officer and later a consultant with Simmons-Rand in Bristol.
Joe and Claire were both active parishioners of St. Anne Catholic Church.
An avid golfer, Joe was a staple of the group of golfers known as "the herd" at Country Club of Bristol. He played into his ninetieth year often walking nine if not all eighteen holes. Joe had many golf accomplishments including multiple holes in one, shooting his age more times than can be counted, and he once had two eagles in the same round. What he enjoyed most was the camaraderie and pushing the edge of his dry sense of humor with his fellow golfers.
The family will greet guests and share memories on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel at Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, 2 p.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 350 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201. Joe will be entombed at St. Anne Cemetery Mausoleum following the Mass.
Online condolences may be made to the Doherty family at www.blevinscares.com
.
Blevins Funeral Home and Cremation Services has the honor of serving the Doherty family.
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Apr. 3, 2022.