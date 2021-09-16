Menu
Joseph Wayne Hudson
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Joseph Wayne Hudson

April 7, 1943 - September 2, 2021

Joseph Wayne Hudson of Silver Springs, Florida passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was born in Grove Hill, Alabama on April 7, 1943 to Henry Lee and Minnie Ree (Baugh) Hudson. His life's calling was that of a minister, serving full-time as a pastor for 37 years and on a part-time and interim basis after his retirement in 2012. He was a graduate of Luther Rice Seminary and pastor of Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee for 25 years. He and Raye Ann impacted the lives of thousands of children by opening Christian daycares and schools in churches where he pastored. When not ministering, you could find him taking his eight grandchildren fishing and to Dollywood. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 Years, Raye Ann (Duncan) Hudson; his children, Joseph Scott Hudson, Rhonda (Hudson) DeVoe and Lee Ann (Hudson) Tudor; grandchildren, Kathryn DeVoe, Caroline (Tudor) Reed, Joseph Trevor Hudson, Hudson DeVoe, Grant Tudor, Harrison DeVoe, Trent Hudson and Graham Joseph Tudor; siblings, Judy (Hudson) Nichols and Lamar Hudson. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his siblings: Elma (Hudson) Ogle, Doris (Hudson) Buckalew and Lavoyd Hudson. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tennessee Avenue Christian Early Education Center and Academy. For service, livestream and donation information, contact Peggy Phipps at [email protected] or (423) 989-4325.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church
Bristol, TN
It is with a sad heart to write to you and give my condolences in this matter. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. The entire Hudson family has done so much for my entire family and especially our children. We will always be thankful to you all and most importantly to God for placing you all in our lives. What a true blessing and testimony you all have lived through Christ in the love, compassion and grace that each of you have shared with all of us. My heart breaks for the loss of Brother Joe and I know that we be reunited again soon and that gives us some comfort. I love each of you very much and you all are missed. Thank you for the love and kindness you have shared with us and you will be forever in our hearts, our thoughts, and our prayers. The Moody Family Jason, Melissa, Taylor & Chloe
Jason Moody
Family
September 18, 2021
