It is with a sad heart to write to you and give my condolences in this matter. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. The entire Hudson family has done so much for my entire family and especially our children. We will always be thankful to you all and most importantly to God for placing you all in our lives. What a true blessing and testimony you all have lived through Christ in the love, compassion and grace that each of you have shared with all of us. My heart breaks for the loss of Brother Joe and I know that we be reunited again soon and that gives us some comfort. I love each of you very much and you all are missed. Thank you for the love and kindness you have shared with us and you will be forever in our hearts, our thoughts, and our prayers. The Moody Family Jason, Melissa, Taylor & Chloe

Jason Moody Family September 18, 2021