Joseph Wayne Hudson
April 7, 1943 - September 2, 2021
Joseph Wayne Hudson of Silver Springs, Florida passed away on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was born in Grove Hill, Alabama on April 7, 1943 to Henry Lee and Minnie Ree (Baugh) Hudson. His life's calling was that of a minister, serving full-time as a pastor for 37 years and on a part-time and interim basis after his retirement in 2012. He was a graduate of Luther Rice Seminary and pastor of Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee for 25 years. He and Raye Ann impacted the lives of thousands of children by opening Christian daycares and schools in churches where he pastored. When not ministering, you could find him taking his eight grandchildren fishing and to Dollywood. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 Years, Raye Ann (Duncan) Hudson; his children, Joseph Scott Hudson, Rhonda (Hudson) DeVoe and Lee Ann (Hudson) Tudor; grandchildren, Kathryn DeVoe, Caroline (Tudor) Reed, Joseph Trevor Hudson, Hudson DeVoe, Grant Tudor, Harrison DeVoe, Trent Hudson and Graham Joseph Tudor; siblings, Judy (Hudson) Nichols and Lamar Hudson. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his siblings: Elma (Hudson) Ogle, Doris (Hudson) Buckalew and Lavoyd Hudson. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Tennessee Avenue Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Tennessee Avenue Christian Early Education Center and Academy. For service, livestream and donation information, contact Peggy Phipps at [email protected]
or (423) 989-4325.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 16, 2021.