Joseph Hutton
December 20, 1947 - December 10, 2021
MARION, Va.
Joseph Donald "Duck" Hutton, age 73, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
Mr. Hutton was born in Marion, Va., to the late Orville Matthew "Dad" Hutton and Zora Blanche Miller Hutton and was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry Otis Hutton and Herbert Matthew Hutton. He was employed with the Town of Marion for over 31 years at the Water Treatment Plant as a water treatment plant operator. He retired in 2001 and enjoyed racing, cars, especially corvettes and camaros.
Survivors include the love of his life, his wife of 54 years, Linda R. Hutton; son, Joseph Donald Hutton Jr.; grandchildren, Joshua Cody Hutton and wife, Allison, and Jade Chelsey Hutton; great-grandchildren, Samuel Elijah Hutton, Amelia Grace Hutton, and Sadie Isabella Hutton; brother, Claude O. Hutton and wife, Virginia; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Flowers will be appreciated or memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
.
Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hutton family.
Bradley's Funeral Home
938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 14, 2021.