Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Hutton
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St.
Marion, VA
Joseph Hutton

December 20, 1947 - December 10, 2021

MARION, Va.

Joseph Donald "Duck" Hutton, age 73, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mr. Hutton was born in Marion, Va., to the late Orville Matthew "Dad" Hutton and Zora Blanche Miller Hutton and was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry Otis Hutton and Herbert Matthew Hutton. He was employed with the Town of Marion for over 31 years at the Water Treatment Plant as a water treatment plant operator. He retired in 2001 and enjoyed racing, cars, especially corvettes and camaros.

Survivors include the love of his life, his wife of 54 years, Linda R. Hutton; son, Joseph Donald Hutton Jr.; grandchildren, Joshua Cody Hutton and wife, Allison, and Jade Chelsey Hutton; great-grandchildren, Samuel Elijah Hutton, Amelia Grace Hutton, and Sadie Isabella Hutton; brother, Claude O. Hutton and wife, Virginia; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Flowers will be appreciated or memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com.

Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Hutton family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

938 North Main Street, Marion, VA 24354

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Dec
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Prayers for comfort and peace during this difficult time
Cathy Haga
Friend
December 16, 2021
Linda, Joe and Claude and families you all are in my thoughts and prayers. I am very sorry for your loss
Susan Hutton Holman
December 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Scott Clark
December 14, 2021
Linda she very sorry for your loss
Diane Smith Eller
Friend
December 13, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wanda Newman
Friend
December 13, 2021
Linda, Joe, Claude & families, our sincere sympathy for you all. No one was ready to let go of Donald but he is at peace. He was a kind & loving cousin. Donald reminded me of his dad, quite & easy going. The greatest blessing is knowing he is with so many loved ones & I will get to see him again. We all hurt but God will sustain us through the days ahead. Devoted love & prayers to each of you.
Alma Jean & Carl Pennington
Family
December 13, 2021
Prayers for the family.
Brenda Nalley (Caldwell)
Family
December 13, 2021
Claude and family,
Connie and I are so sorry for the loss of your brother. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
May God give you comfort and peace in the days ahead.
David and Connie Wyatt
David Wyatt
Friend
December 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results