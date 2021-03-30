Joseph Lee "Joe" Johnson
August 7, 1938 - March 28, 2021
MARION, Va.
Joseph Lee "Joe" Johnson, age 82, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home.
Joe Johnson knew just about everybody and just about everybody knew Joe – he never met a stranger! The only time he fussed with Rose was when she let a stranger in to use the bathroom. Joe was proud of his service to his country in the United States Army, he retired after 23 years and was a lifetime member of Francis Marion VFW Post #4667 and the Disabled American Veterans. He then retired from Brunswick after more than 20 years of employment. Joe will be missed by his neighbors that he would visit during his daily walks. He loved his Lord, his country and his family. Joe Johnson's walkin' and talkin' will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lona Johnson; and brothers, Randy, Kenneth, Harry, Ervin and Jimmy Johnson.
Joe is survived by his wife, Rose Trail Johnson; daughter, Tammy Johnson and special friend, Mike Perkins, all of Marion, Va.; sisters, Betty Buchanan of Goldsboro, N.C., and Jeanette Smith and husband, Joe, of Marion, Va.; brothers, Paul Johnson and wife, Martha, of Fla., and Turk Johnson and wife, Penny, of Groseclose, Va.; special sister-in-law, Debbie Trail of Marion, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Tim Parker, Pastor Mike Sage, and Pastor Avery Sheets officiating. Graveside services will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by Francis Marion VFW Post #4667 and the U.S. Army Funeral Honors Guard. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
Family and friends are asked to follow the COVID-19 Safety & Social Distancing Guidelines.
To share memories of Joseph Lee "Joe" Johnson, please visit www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Joe's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 30, 2021.