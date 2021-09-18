Menu
Joseph Raymond Lamie Sr.
SMSGT Joseph Raymond Lamie Sr.

June 19, 1936 - September 16, 2021

CHILHOWIE, Va.

SMSGT Joseph Raymond Lamie Sr., age 85, went Home to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.

Joe was born on Chatham Hill in Rich Valley on June 19, 1936. He was a graduate of Rich Valley High School. Joe then went to begin his first career in the United States Air Force, retiring with 20 years as Senior Master Sergeant. After the military, he turned his interests to cars. Joe started out working for Pat Jennings, and then later retiring from Marion Automotive with another 20 plus years of service. Even after retiring from the dealership, he still went on countless trips picking up cars for them as well as Blue Ridge in Abingdon. His love for cars extended far beyond the places he worked and hit home. Joe was very passionate about being meticulous with his own personal vehicles. He made sure they were spotless inside and out and had the routine maintenance they needed. Joe was a bus driver for Smyth County Schools, and finally retiring for good after 15 years of service there. During his military career, Joe was an avid bowler with the potential to have gone professional. He was a dedicated member of the First Church of God in Chilhowie, and lifetime member of the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. Throughout Joe's life and the many different positions, he held, led him to create numerous friendships and be well known within the county. His outgoing personality and ability to talk to whomever will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ruby Buchanan Lamie; siblings, Ocie Carter and Buddy Lamie; and a brother-in-law, Wes Carter.

He is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn Billings Lamie; two children, Joseph Lamie Jr. and wife, Mary of Millstadt, Ill. and Teresa Hoyt and Greg Bennett of Bellville, Ill.; grandchildren, Jack Lamie, 2LT Reid Lamie, Ryan Hoyt, and Sean Hoyt; sister, Jane Carter of Glade Spring; and one great grandchild; mother-in-law, Virginia Billings; brothers-in-law, Jackie Billings and wife, Carol, Bobby Billings and wife, Wendy, and Mike Billings and wife, Kim; a special niece and nephew whom he considered his own, Taylor and Tyler Billings; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends to include special friends, Bull Myers, Steve Gross, Eddie Mathesis, Hubert Blevins, and Wes and Ryan Mathesis.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the First Church of God in Chilhowie with the Rev. Bobby Dunn, Pastor Rick Hayes, and the Rev. Chuck Herrell officiating. Interment will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery with full military honors rendered by the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to Samaritans Purse. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Lamie Family.

Bradley's Funeral Chapel


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
First Church of God
Chilhowie, VA
Sep
19
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
First Church of God
Chilhowie, VA
Farewell fellow brother Airman and retired Senior Master Sargent. Godspeed, You fought the battle, and you have won.
Ronnie Hutton
Military
October 16, 2021
Prayers for Mrs Lamie & Joe’s entire family, from your neighbors up Greenway, Randy & Dolly Barker
Randy Barker
September 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Beulah Heath
September 19, 2021
Joann, so sorry for your loss. We seen Joe in Papa's Cafe the last time we seen him. He talked to us and said are you still working for the school. He ask me that every time he seen me.. our Thoughts and Prayers are with you all..Our loss is Heaven's Gain. RIP our dear brother. Teresa & Mark Barker
Teresa Barker
Friend
September 18, 2021
Uncle Joter, I will miss you. You have been the closest thing to my Dad that I've had on this earth for awhile. I love you! JoAnne, Teresa and Jody my heart hurts for you all.
Patti Lamie Proffit
September 18, 2021
What a great guy Joe was. So thankful he was in our life.
Dick Ryan
Friend
September 18, 2021
"Joter" was a cousin on the Buchanan side. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to JoAnne, his children, his sister, Jane Carter, and the rest of his family. He was a great guy and will be missed. Prayers and love.
Fonnie Buchanan Holmes
September 18, 2021
My mother, Cricket was very fond of JR. May God Bless your family in this time of loss. His smile was infectious!
Mitzi Underwood Rouse
Family
September 18, 2021
Sorry to hear about Joe we will be praying for everyone
Kenny and Judy Lewis
Friend
September 18, 2021
Just going to say so long, will miss you at the voting polls and our Rich Valley chats. You were a dear friend and praying for JoAnn and your family. We will see each other again on the other side.
Mary Coe Barr
Friend
September 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Jo Ann my prayers are with you .
Doris Ford
September 18, 2021
We are to hear of Joe's death. We attended church with him for many yrs. and found him to always be the same friendly person who loved God. We will be praying for the family.
James and Patty Grove
Friend
September 18, 2021
We are so sorry to hear this, Love and Prayers to JoAnn and all the Family
Jackie & Anna Lee French
Friend
September 18, 2021
So sorry to hear of Joe's passing. He was a long time friend. Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with you JoAnn , Joe, Teresa and families
Dick and Shirley Robbins
Friend
September 17, 2021
I am so sad to hear of the passing of Mr. Lamie. I was so happy to see him driving the bus or outside mowing. He always had a smile to share. All of you will be in my thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks to come.
Kelly Schwartz (Hammond)
Neighbor
September 17, 2021
Farewell for now to a great friend and brother in Christ. We will greatly miss you and we look forward to seeing you again when we receive our new bodies in that beautiful place called Heaven.
Charlie Walker
Friend
September 17, 2021
JoAnn & family, so sorry to see his passing...always enjoyed talking with him. great guy.....with deepest sympathy, mike & teresa...
mike snavely
Coworker
September 17, 2021
"JOTER" was a favorite cousin, our aging caused us to loose track of each other. My sympathy goes to his family.
Charlotte Faris
Family
September 17, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Prayers for each of you. Tammy Taylor Blevins
September 17, 2021
Aim High.Fly-Fight-Win
Greg Bennett
Friend
September 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tommy Crigger
Acquaintance
September 17, 2021
Joann, We were saddened by the news of Joe’s passing. Our heartfelt sympathy is with you during this sad time. Jim and Nancy Riley
Nancy Riley
Acquaintance
September 17, 2021
RIP Old Soldier
James Day
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 23 of 23 results