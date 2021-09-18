SMSGT Joseph Raymond Lamie Sr.
June 19, 1936 - September 16, 2021
CHILHOWIE, Va.
SMSGT Joseph Raymond Lamie Sr., age 85, went Home to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Joe was born on Chatham Hill in Rich Valley on June 19, 1936. He was a graduate of Rich Valley High School. Joe then went to begin his first career in the United States Air Force, retiring with 20 years as Senior Master Sergeant. After the military, he turned his interests to cars. Joe started out working for Pat Jennings, and then later retiring from Marion Automotive with another 20 plus years of service. Even after retiring from the dealership, he still went on countless trips picking up cars for them as well as Blue Ridge in Abingdon. His love for cars extended far beyond the places he worked and hit home. Joe was very passionate about being meticulous with his own personal vehicles. He made sure they were spotless inside and out and had the routine maintenance they needed. Joe was a bus driver for Smyth County Schools, and finally retiring for good after 15 years of service there. During his military career, Joe was an avid bowler with the potential to have gone professional. He was a dedicated member of the First Church of God in Chilhowie, and lifetime member of the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. Throughout Joe's life and the many different positions, he held, led him to create numerous friendships and be well known within the county. His outgoing personality and ability to talk to whomever will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ruby Buchanan Lamie; siblings, Ocie Carter and Buddy Lamie; and a brother-in-law, Wes Carter.
He is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn Billings Lamie; two children, Joseph Lamie Jr. and wife, Mary of Millstadt, Ill. and Teresa Hoyt and Greg Bennett of Bellville, Ill.; grandchildren, Jack Lamie, 2LT Reid Lamie, Ryan Hoyt, and Sean Hoyt; sister, Jane Carter of Glade Spring; and one great grandchild; mother-in-law, Virginia Billings; brothers-in-law, Jackie Billings and wife, Carol, Bobby Billings and wife, Wendy, and Mike Billings and wife, Kim; a special niece and nephew whom he considered his own, Taylor and Tyler Billings; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends to include special friends, Bull Myers, Steve Gross, Eddie Mathesis, Hubert Blevins, and Wes and Ryan Mathesis.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the First Church of God in Chilhowie with the Rev. Bobby Dunn, Pastor Rick Hayes, and the Rev. Chuck Herrell officiating. Interment will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery with full military honors rendered by the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday at the church. Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to Samaritans Purse. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Lamie Family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 18, 2021.