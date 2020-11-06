Joseph Leslie Crouse
March 4, 1954 - November 4, 2020
CHILHOWIE, Va.
Joseph Leslie Crouse, age 66, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at his home in Chilhowie, Va.
Mr. Crouse was born in Marion, Va., to the late Robert Lee Crouse Jr. and Etta Juanita Crouse and was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Betty and Frank Moore; sister, Betty Jean Crouse; niece, Tina Powers; and brother in law, John Powers. He enjoyed hunting and going to the shooting matchs.
Survivors include, his wife of 48 years, Diana Crouse; daughter, Serena Bowers and husband, Jason, of Culpeper, Va.; grandson, Hunter Bowers; sisters, Doris Powers of Chilhowie, and Shirley Robinette and husband, Wayne, of Rogersville, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Karen Trail of Roanoke; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie. A graveside services will follow at Middle Fork Cemetery with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel is serving the Crouse family.
Bradley's Funeral Chapel
307 Old Stage Road, Chilhowie, VA 24319
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 6, 2020.