Joseph Robert Reynolds
September 3, 1939 - September 17, 2020
Joseph Robert Reynolds left his earthly home to join his loved ones in his eternal home on September 17, 2020, after a brief battle with several health issues.
He was born on September 3, 1939, in Clarksville, Tenn., to the late Robert Curtis Reynolds and Emily Norene Brigham Reynolds. Preceding Robert in death also was his beloved wife, Wanda Burton Reynolds.
Robert was a prime example of a southern gentleman. He retired from Austin Peay State University as the Assistant Director the Power Plant. Robert enjoyed his retirement years on the Burton Family Farm in Bland County, Virginia, where he enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and watching Western movies. Before health problems prevented it, Robert and Wanda were involved in many local church and community activities.
Although Robert had no local to the Bland area survivors, he leaves behind many precious memories with the friends and neighbors he had which will be cherished forever.
A graveside service was held at the Burton Family Cemetery at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Bland County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 55, Bland, VA 24315.
Special thanks is extended to the Bland County Rescue Squad, WCCH ER, 4th floor Nursing and Extended Care, Circle Home Health and all of the friends who helped make Robert's last days comfortable.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandfuneralservice.com
.
Arrangements for Joseph Robert Reynolds are entrusted with Highland Bland Funeral Chapel, Bland, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Sep. 23, 2020.