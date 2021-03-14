Joseph Daniel "Joe" Taylor
December 18, 1952 - March 12, 2021
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Joseph Daniel "Joe" Taylor, age 68, passed away at Johnston Memorial Hospital on March 12, 2021. Joseph was born on December 18, 1952, in Abingdon, Virginia, the only child of the late Daniel Augustus and Margaret Clark Taylor.
A graduate of Virginia Highlands Community College, Joe studied drafting and machining operations before beginning his career as a Machinist with Zenith Fuel Systems in Bristol, Virginia. Joe was a veteran of the Military, having served his country with the United States Navy.
Joe was a huge fan of both college football, especially the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, and NASCAR. Joe attended races often; his favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt.
In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Sharon Brown Taylor; and sons, Justin and Jason.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2021, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A cryptside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, in the Mausoleum at Mt. Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Virginia, with military honors and Pastor Jerry Eggers officiating.
Danny Broyles, Mark Thompson, Chet Zinnanti, Mike Harmon, Travis Kelly, and David Head will serve as pallbearers. Dennis Smith, Ronnie Fore, Brad Fore, Shane Owens, Steve White, and Brock Hale are recognized as honorary pallbearers.
Covid-19 guidelines will be followed, which includes wearing of masks, social distancing, and adherence to occupancy rules.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register.
The family of Joseph Daniel Taylor is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Farris Funeral Service
427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.