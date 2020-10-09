Joseph Wayne Barrett
Mr. Joseph Wayne Barrett, age 35, Jonesborough, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Franklin Woods Hospital.
Joseph was born in Johnson City, Tenn., to Jerry and Pam Saddler Barrett.
Joseph graduated from East Tennessee State University with his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He continued his education at the University of Tennessee where he received his MBA. He was employed by Eastman Chemical Company as a Logistics Financial Analyst, where he challenged himself by developing formulas to streamline data. Joseph loved NASCAR and was an avid Tony Stewart and Kyle Busch fan. He enjoyed trying spicy foods and recently began gardening to grow his own peppers. Joseph resided in Jonesborough, Tenn., with his wife, daughter, and constant canine companion. He attended Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church.
Joseph was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Ellis and Ruby Barrett and maternal great-grandmother, Ruby Morton.
Joseph is survived by his parents, his wife, Jessica Winkle Barrett; one daughter, Jacklyn; best canine friend, Sawyer; brothers, Jason Barrett and wife, Amanda, and Joshua Barrett and wife, Megan; one sister, Jennifer Worsham and husband, Nick; grandparents, Bob and Frances Saddler; nephews, Carter Worsham, Hudson Worsham, Eli Barrett, and Easton Barrett; nieces, VeraKate Worsham, Ella Barrett, Jaycee Barrett and Jayleigh Barrett; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Paulette Winkle; brother-in-law, Christopher Winkle; a close cousin, William Barrett; and special friend, Donnie Rader.
Joseph was loved beyond measure by his family and friends and will be greatly missed
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church New Building Fund, 1432 Gray Station Sulphur Springs Rd,. Jonesborough, TN 37659 or St. Judes Hospital. There was a private family service held. It was Joseph's wishes to be cremated. Due to COVID, the family asks for no visitors at the present time. Those wishing to offer their support may send a card or write a condolence online.
