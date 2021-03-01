Josephine Ruth Pridemore
ABINGDON, Va.
Josephine Ruth Pridemore of Abingdon, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Commonwealth Senior Living facility on Friday, February 26, 2021, at the age of 86. Born November 2, 1934 in Mount Heron, Virginia as the eighth child to William and Ida Nichols, Ruth was a loving daughter, wife, sister and aunt. She was a woman of character dedicated to her family, friends and most especially her faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Bone" Nichols and Ida Mae Looney Nichols; husband, Minus "Mike" Pridemore; sisters. Bessie Sammons and Wanda Wright; and brothers, Claude, Elmer, Glen and Harold Nichols.
She is survived by her sister, Ruby Hagy of Bristol, Virginia and an extended family of loving nieces and nephews.
Ruth is a graduate of Garden High School in Oakwood, Virginia. After graduation, she worked in bookkeeping at Cumberland Bank & Trust in Grundy before moving to Washington, D.C. where she continued her work in banking. Ruth later returned to Southwest Virginia where over the years she served in roles at Saint Paul Bank and Trust in Castlewood, Hagy Insurance Company in Grundy, and Food City in Abingdon. Ruth was a loyal member of Pilgrim Baptist Church in Abingdon where she served as church secretary for 8 years. While living in Abingdon, Ruth married her husband Mike who adored her. Although their years together were short, they were cherished ones.
Ruth was smart, clever and quick witted. She was an avid animal lover. She loved eating out with her neighbors, shopping for a great dress with her beloved sisters and savoring a really good dessert. Ruth touched the lives of all who knew her and she will be so missed.
A service to honor Ruth's life will be held in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, Virginia on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John E. Massey Jr. officiating. Entombment will follow in the Colonial Chapel Mausoleum of Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation with the family will be held 12:30 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage donations to a charity of your choice
in Ruth's memory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 1, 2021.