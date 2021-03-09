Menu
Josephine Nichols Thomas
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA
Josephine Nichols Thomas

October 20, 1935 - March 7, 2021

Josephine Nichols Thomas, 85, of Glade Spring, Va.., passed away on Sunday March 7, 2021, at home surrounded by her family, after a long battle with Dementia and Colon Cancer.

A native of Floyd, Va., and a devout Christian, she was a member of the Glade Spring Church of God and the Abingdon Trigg Street Church of God. Her many occupations include seamstress at Tultex in Atkins Va., and co-owner of T&J Auto in Glade Spring, Va., where everyone knew her as "Jose". She was a kind, generous, independent, god-loving woman of few words.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Ruby Poff; husband, Tommy Thomas; son, T.J. Thomas; daughter, Iris Nichols; sister, Gwendolyn Howard; and brother, Carl Poff.

Survivors include her children, Clinton Nichols (Connie) of Pilot, Va., Mary McKinley (Bill) of Glade Spring, Va., Ronnie Nichols (Rachel) of Chilhowie, Va., Linda Nichols-Plowman (Grant) of Myrtle Point, Ore., and Wanda Miller (John) of Glade Spring, Va., 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger Poff (Emma) of Christiansburg, Va., Hubert "Buddy" Poff (Shirley) of Princeton, W.Va., and Millard Poff Jr. (Frances) of Floyd, Va.; and sister, Frances Sowers of Pilot, Va.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., in the chapel with Pastor Kenneth Poston officiating. Committal services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Glade Spring, Va. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Thomas, Robert Lovell, Johnny Lovell, Dekota Lovell, Rodney Nichols, and Kellie Nichols.

In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Thomas.

FROST FUNERAL HOME

250 E. MAIN ST., ABINGDON, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street PO Box 948, Abingdon, VA
Mar
10
Committal
1:00p.m.
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Glade Spring, VA
