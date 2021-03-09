Josephine Nichols Thomas
October 20, 1935 - March 7, 2021
Josephine Nichols Thomas, 85, of Glade Spring, Va.., passed away on Sunday March 7, 2021, at home surrounded by her family, after a long battle with Dementia and Colon Cancer.
A native of Floyd, Va., and a devout Christian, she was a member of the Glade Spring Church of God and the Abingdon Trigg Street Church of God. Her many occupations include seamstress at Tultex in Atkins Va., and co-owner of T&J Auto in Glade Spring, Va., where everyone knew her as "Jose". She was a kind, generous, independent, god-loving woman of few words.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Ruby Poff; husband, Tommy Thomas; son, T.J. Thomas; daughter, Iris Nichols; sister, Gwendolyn Howard; and brother, Carl Poff.
Survivors include her children, Clinton Nichols (Connie) of Pilot, Va., Mary McKinley (Bill) of Glade Spring, Va., Ronnie Nichols (Rachel) of Chilhowie, Va., Linda Nichols-Plowman (Grant) of Myrtle Point, Ore., and Wanda Miller (John) of Glade Spring, Va., 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger Poff (Emma) of Christiansburg, Va., Hubert "Buddy" Poff (Shirley) of Princeton, W.Va., and Millard Poff Jr. (Frances) of Floyd, Va.; and sister, Frances Sowers of Pilot, Va.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., in the chapel with Pastor Kenneth Poston officiating. Committal services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Glade Spring, Va. Family and friends will gather at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Thomas, Robert Lovell, Johnny Lovell, Dekota Lovell, Rodney Nichols, and Kellie Nichols.
In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, all those attending services are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Thomas.
FROST FUNERAL HOME
250 E. MAIN ST., ABINGDON, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 9, 2021.