Joshua Gordon Barker
Joshua Gordon Barker

May 20, 1985 - November 10, 2020

Joshua Gordon Barker, age 35, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1985, in Bristol, Tenn., a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Joshua was preceded in death by his mother, Tonya Turner Barker.

Survivors include his father, Garnett Barker, Jr.; brother, Brandon Barker and fiancée, Emma McCracken; paternal grandfather, Garnett Barker Sr.; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A private graveside service will be held at Eastern Heights Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
