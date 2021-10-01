Menu
Sgt. Joshua Wayne Stewart
1982 - 2021
BORN
1982
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN
Sgt. Joshua Wayne Stewart

July 22, 1982 - September 27, 2021

Sgt. Joshua Wayne Stewart, age 39, of Piney Flats, Tenn., went to be with Jesus on Monday, September 27, 2021, in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on July 22, 1982, in Johnson City, Tenn., to Rusty Stewart and Regina Huff McNally.

He was a Sergeant for the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department, where he was well respected by his co-workers. Josh was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Johnson City. He was a wonderful father who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rusty Stewart; paternal grandparents, Dallas Stewart and Emma Lee Stewart; and maternal grandfather, Roy Huff Jr.

Those left to cherish his memories include his loving wife and high school sweetheart, Brandi Stewart; his precious children whom he loved dearly, Gracie Stewart and Jackson Stewart; mother, Regina McNally and husband, Mike; grandmother, June Huff Suthers; mother-in-law and father-in-law, April Gregory and husband, Jim; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral service honoring Sgt. Stewart will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Celebration Church, 429 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville, TN 37617, with Pastor Rich Murray officiating. The committal and interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Hwy., Johnson City, TN 37601.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, the staff of Johnson City Medical Center, Todd Martin, and Jonathan Leichliter for their care and support shown to Josh and the family.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Celebration Church
429 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville, TN
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Regina I am so sorry for your loss. I know he has always been your `special boy´. Know that I´m praying for you and his little family. Thank God he is walking with the Savior, maybe already met my Riley, again , praying for you
Leona Morris
October 1, 2021
