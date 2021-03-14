Joy D. Henderson Sr.
ABINGDON, Va.
Joy D. Henderson Sr., age 85, passed on Friday, March 12, 2021 at his home. Joy was a lifelong resident of the Lindell Community and a lifelong member of Lindell Church of Christ. He enjoyed taking care of his family as well as farming. Joy retired from General Engineering after 23 years of employment.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Justin and Nettie Johnson Henderson; and siblings, D.P. Henderson, Hershel Henderson, Zane Litton, Margaret Williams, Helen Sillix, and Mary Jane Henderson.
Joy is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda S. Henderson; children, Dean (Judy) Henderson, Teresa Henderson, Timothy (Heather) Henderson, and Jamie (Ashley) Henderson; grandchildren, Christopher (Kelsey) Henderson, Jacob Fricker, Jaxon Henderson, and Arabella Henderson; great-granddaughter, Harper Henderson; brother, D.N. Henderson; special nephew, Eddie Henderson; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the Funeral Home with Minister Johnny Farmer officiating. Joy's daughter, Teresa Henderson will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow in Holston Conference Cemetery with Dean Henderson, Timothy Henderson, Jamie Henderson, Chris Henderson, Jacob Fricker, and Eddie Henderson serving as pallbearers.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register.
The family of Joy D. Henderson, Sr. is in the care of the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, 276-623-2700.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 14, 2021.