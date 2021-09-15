Joy Elizabeth NicholsDecember 15, 1972 - September 13, 2021Joy Elizabeth Nichols earthly journey ended on Monday, September 13, 2021 as she entered into the presence of Jesus. Joy Beth was born in Bristol, Tenn. to her parents, Delbert and Madeline Nichols on December 15, 1972 and lived most of her life in Blountville, Tenn. Prior to suffering brain damage in 1982, she aspired to be a veterinarian and continued to love animals throughout her life. Joy Beth loved working with her peg boards and despite being non-verbal made sure she found ways to communicate with others around her. She was a sweet and compliant person whose personality remained vibrant. Joy Beth will be deeply missed.Joy Beth was preceded in death by her grandparents; maternal, Gaines and Lema Rosenbalm and paternal, Ray and Clara Nichols.Those left to cherish her memory include her parents, Madeline and Delbert Nichols; sister, Michelle Ledford (Mark); niece, Rheanne (Tate Smith); nephew, Mathew Ledford; brother, David Nichols (Carolyn); nephews, Joshua Nichols, PO2-USN and Colt Nichols, and friend, Angie Nichols.Friends and family are welcome to visit and pay respects to Joy Beth Nichols, Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 12 until 2:30 p.m. at East Tennessee Funeral Home 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN 37617. A graveside committal service officiated by Pastor Gary Johnson will follow at 3 p.m. in East Tennessee Cemetery.Pallbearers will be David Nichols, Mark Ledford, Mathew Ledford, Colt Nichols, Dan Rosenbalm, and Pat Slate.Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua Nichols, PO2-USN and Tate Smith.In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to:IBPFMJohnson's Projects in KenyaP.O. Box 1346 Blue Bell, PA 19422-0435The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff from Joyful Care Inc. who cared for Joy Beth over the years, TN-DIDD of Nashville and the east regional office of TN-DIDD, all of the wonderful doctors who worked to treat Joy Beth, and most recently the staff of the covid floor at Bristol regional Medical Center.East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cemetery are honored to serve the family of Joy Elizabeth Nichols.