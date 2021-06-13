Joyce A. Cassell, also known as "Bubbles" and "Nanu", age 78, of Newark, Del., passed peacefully on May 31, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
Joyce was born in Abingdon, Va., and attended school in Bristol, Va., where she met her first and only love, her late husband Mack C. Cassell of 35 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Elizabeth McVey; brothers, Fred and Floyd McVey; daughter, Lisa K. Cassell; and son, Samuel J. Cassell.
Joyce had a great love for taking care of others and retired from Little Sisters of the Poor in 1994. She was a matriarch of the family. She loved reading, country music, especially Alan Jackson, and spending time with grandchildren, great grandchildren and family. You could find Joyce regularly catching up on her favorite soap opera General Hospital, along with a few of her favorite TV/movie series, Twilight, Bridgerton and Downtown Abby to name a few. Joyce enjoyed a life full of friendships that she adored. She loved panda bears and enjoyed watching "Little Miracle" at the Smithsonian National Zoo on her IPad.
Joyce is survived by her two daughters, Tammy W. Cassell, and Kathy J. Phipps; grandchildren, Jessica A. Phipps and Holly Z. Phipps, of Del., Joshua C. Phipps, Kyle C. Cassell, and Carrie A. Krause; and great-grandchildren, Shelby Z. Phipps and Jaxson A. Phipps; Sophia L. Cassell, and Paul T Krause Jr. She is also survived by three sisters, two brothers, many nieces, nephews and friends, in Va., Tenn., and Fla.
Memorial services will be privately held for the family of Joyce at a later date in Bristol, Va.
Beesons Funeral Home
2053 Pulaski Hwy., Newark, DE 19702
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
Beeson Funeral Home
To the Cassell Family, My family will continue to keep your family in our prayers. We remember your mom's beautiful smile and how she loved her family.
Nancy Crawford (Markle)
June 14, 2021
Joyce was one of those friends that you will always remember and love and keep in your heart forever. She loved her family and, I am positive, will be their Angel from Heaven for generations to come but most especially now, to her daughters, grands and great grands. Rest In Peace, my dear friend.