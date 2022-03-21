Joyce Walls Odum
October 9, 1952 - March 19, 2022
Joyce Virginia Walls Odum, age 69, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at her home in Meadowview, Va.
Joyce was born in Smyth County to the late Warren and Virginia Blevins Walls. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Fletcher Odum; a grandchild, Danni Davenport; brothers, Jack Walls and Jim Walls; and an infant sister, Jeanie Walls.
Joyce loved her Lord and enjoyed attending her church, Abingdon First Church of God. She always put her family first and was devoted to helping them whenever they were in need. Joyce was a very giving person, not just to her family, but anyone that she encountered. She retired with 25 years with Washington County Schools as a bus driver.
She is survived by her daughter, Missy Davenport; her son, Joey Odum; granddaughter, Zoë Davenport; and her special pet companion, Abby.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Main Street Chapel, Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Bob Neace officiating. Interment will follow in the Grosses Creek Church Cemetery in Chilhowie with Warren Odum, Randy Doss, Brandon Tenny, Justin Greer and Zach Foster serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday evening, March 21, 2022, at Farris Funeral Service or anytime at her daughter, Missy's home, 26260 Watauga Rd., Abingdon, VA 24211. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in memory of Joyce.
Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guestbook. The family of Joyce Walls Odum is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Farris Funeral Service
427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA, 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Mar. 21, 2022.